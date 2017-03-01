Why I no longer feel guilty about vacations
I used to feel guilty about indulging my love of travel and found creative ways to convince myself that each vacation wasn't as pricey as it seemed. My typical approach was to divide the cost of my trip by all the days of traveling and planning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Block Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marks .BeachComber Hair Design
|Dec '16
|Mark A Koch
|1
|Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme...
|Oct '16
|HoneyBuzz401
|1
|Block Island Bulletin Board
|Sep '16
|keltic2kids
|1
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06)
|Aug '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|block island restaurant suggestion (May '16)
|May '16
|smschloss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Block Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC