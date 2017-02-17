Town Manager resigns

Town Manager resigns

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Block Island Times

After spending less than three months on the job, Town Manager Jim Lathrop tendered his resignation effective Friday, Feb. 10. The Town Council held a special closed session meeting on Wednesday, and voted unanimously to accept Lathrop's resignation. Lathrop, who began his brief tenure on Nov. 14, 2016, vacated his office this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Block Island Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Block Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marks .BeachComber Hair Design Dec '16 Mark A Koch 1
Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme... Oct '16 HoneyBuzz401 1
Block Island Bulletin Board Sep '16 keltic2kids 1
News Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07) Sep '16 Jayd3119 2
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06) Aug '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
block island restaurant suggestion (May '16) May '16 smschloss 1
See all Block Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Block Island Forum Now

Block Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Block Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Block Island, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,039,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC