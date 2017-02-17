Town Manager resigns
After spending less than three months on the job, Town Manager Jim Lathrop tendered his resignation effective Friday, Feb. 10. The Town Council held a special closed session meeting on Wednesday, and voted unanimously to accept Lathrop's resignation. Lathrop, who began his brief tenure on Nov. 14, 2016, vacated his office this week.
