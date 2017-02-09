Rhode Island GOP proposes eliminating beer tax
Ending the sales tax on beer sold in Rhode Island liquor stores is on the agenda of some Republican state legislators. House Minority Whip Blake Filippi, a Block Island Republican, introduced a bill Friday to eliminate the tax on beer and other malt beverages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Block Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marks .BeachComber Hair Design
|Dec '16
|Mark A Koch
|1
|Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme...
|Oct '16
|HoneyBuzz401
|1
|Block Island Bulletin Board
|Sep '16
|keltic2kids
|1
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06)
|Aug '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|block island restaurant suggestion (May '16)
|May '16
|smschloss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Block Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC