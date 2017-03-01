Offshore wind push

Offshore wind push

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: EurekAlert!

IMAGE: Injecting large amounts of offshore wind power into the US electrical grid is manageable, will cut electricity costs, and will reduce pollution compared to current fossil fuel sources, according to... view more Injecting large amounts of offshore wind power into the U.S. electrical grid is manageable, will cut electricity costs, and will reduce pollution compared to current fossil fuel sources, according to researchers from the University of Delaware and Princeton University who have completed a first-of-its-kind simulation with the electric power industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Block Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marks .BeachComber Hair Design Dec '16 Mark A Koch 1
Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme... Oct '16 HoneyBuzz401 1
Block Island Bulletin Board Sep '16 keltic2kids 1
News Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07) Sep '16 Jayd3119 2
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06) Aug '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
block island restaurant suggestion (May '16) May '16 smschloss 1
See all Block Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Block Island Forum Now

Block Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Block Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Block Island, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 279,274,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC