First offshore wind farm in US repaired, fully operational

The first offshore wind farm installed in the United States is now operating at full capacity off the coast of Rhode Island following repairs to a damaged turbine. The Providence Journal reports the 30-megawatt wind farm went into commercial operation in December with only four of its five turbines on line after being installed in waters off Block Island last fall.

