Attorneys argue school solar project

Saturday Feb 25

Attorney Joe Priestley, at left, questions real estate appraiser James Houle during the school's solar application Planning Board hearing on Feb. 8. Photo by Cassius Shuman That's what abutter Cathy Payne said at the Planning Board hearing regarding the Block Island School's proposed installation of a 142-panel solar array along the northern lot line of the school's High Street property. Payne, who feels that the array would infringe on her property, has waged stiff opposition to the project, along with her attorney, Thomas Tarro, before the town's various boards.

