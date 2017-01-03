Sea Change Radio: Four Strong Winds: First US Offshore Wind Project Launches, Segment 1
As the public learned of the recent opening of America's first offshore wind power project, many wondered why it took so long? This week on Sea Change Radio, we talk with the executive editor of EcoRI News, Tim Faulkner, to discuss the opening of the Block Island Wind Farm off of Rhode Island.
