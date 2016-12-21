Weekly wrap-up: Snow strands thousands in Portland, Oregon; Dangerous ...
Thousands of people were stranded on roads in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday evening as snow struck the city just before the evening commute. Some were stuck in a city-wide gridlock for hours with many electing to abandon their cars along the side of the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Block Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marks .BeachComber Hair Design
|Dec 10
|Mark A Koch
|1
|Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme...
|Oct '16
|HoneyBuzz401
|1
|Block Island Bulletin Board
|Sep '16
|keltic2kids
|1
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06)
|Aug '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|block island restaurant suggestion (May '16)
|May '16
|smschloss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Block Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC