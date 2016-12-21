USS Rafael Peralta Completes Acceptan...

USS Rafael Peralta Completes Acceptance Trials

The future USS Rafael Peralta successfully completed acceptance trials Dec. 16 after spending two days underway off the coast of Maine. The U.S. Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey reviewed the ship and its crew during a series of demonstrations while underway.

