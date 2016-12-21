Town Manager greets public

New Town Manager James Lathrop speaks with Lydia and Don Littlefield at the Island Free Library on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Photo by Cassius Shuman Sipping cider and eating cookies, about 20 members of the community came to the Island Free Library on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to say hello to Town Manager James Lathrop. It was a cordial, informal exchange of information, comments, and questions between Lathrop and residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Block Island Times.