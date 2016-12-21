Town Manager greets public

Town Manager greets public

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Block Island Times

New Town Manager James Lathrop speaks with Lydia and Don Littlefield at the Island Free Library on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Photo by Cassius Shuman Sipping cider and eating cookies, about 20 members of the community came to the Island Free Library on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to say hello to Town Manager James Lathrop. It was a cordial, informal exchange of information, comments, and questions between Lathrop and residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Block Island Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Block Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marks .BeachComber Hair Design Dec 10 Mark A Koch 1
Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme... Oct '16 HoneyBuzz401 1
Block Island Bulletin Board Sep '16 keltic2kids 1
News Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07) Sep '16 Jayd3119 2
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06) Aug '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
block island restaurant suggestion (May '16) May '16 smschloss 1
See all Block Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Block Island Forum Now

Block Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Block Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Block Island, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,071 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,536

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC