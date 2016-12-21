Terragon Trash Tech for BigLift Ship
Terragon Environmental Technologies Inc. and Marship Engineering entered into a contract with Zhejiang Ouhua Shipbuilding China to supply a MAGS V8 for the new build vessel mv Happy Sun of Netherlands based BigLift Shipping . As shipping companies are increasingly under a microscope regarding their emissions to the environment, the decision by BigLift Shipping to chose MAGS gasification technology reflects its role as an early adopter of innovative technologies on their ships.
