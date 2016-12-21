Tech Upgrade for German Minehunting V...

Tech Upgrade for German Minehunting Vessels

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Marine News

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK said it has received an order from the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support for the modernization of three minehunting vessels of the Frankenthal class in service with the German Navy. The objective of this project, which bears the designation MJ 332 CL, is to equip the three boats with the Integrated Mine Counter Measure System and the mine disposal vehicle SeaFox of ATLAS ELEKTRONIK.

