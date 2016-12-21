Tax Sops for Indian Shipping Industry
In order to support the Indian shipping industry, the Government of India has exempted Customs and Excise Duty leviable on bunker fuels used in Indian flag vessels for transportation of mix of EXIM, domestic and empty containers between two or more ports in India. Government has brought in a uniform abatement of service tax for transportation of goods by rail, road and sea vessels.
