SFL Takes Delivery of 19,200 TEU Containership
Ship Finance International Limited said it has taken delivery of MSC Anna, the first of two 19,200 TEU container vessels from Huyndai Heavy Industries, Korea. The vessel is chartered out for a period of 15 years, and lease financing has been secured for the full term of the charter.
