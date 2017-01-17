Russian Registery Releases Polar Code...

Russian Registery Releases Polar Code Requirements

Friday Dec 30

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping has completed the research on the preparation of proposals as regards procedures for the development of the Polar Water Operational Manual for the RS-classed ships, the Contractor being Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping . Polar Water Operational Manual shall be available on board in compliance with the Polar Code coming into force on January, 1, 2017.

