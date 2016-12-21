McGinnes's file expanded lawsuit

Block Island Power Company shareholder Sara McGinnes and her husband Cliff, the former CEO of BIPCo, have filed a motion for preliminary injunction that seeks to rescind the sale of two-thirds of BIPCo stock to the town, and which also expands the number of people the McGinnes's are suing. The first lawsuit that was filed in November named the Town of New Shoreham and former BIPCo shareholders Albert Casazza and John Pezzimenti as defendants.

