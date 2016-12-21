Mass Flow Meters Will Now Be Mandator...

Mass Flow Meters Will Now Be Mandatory in Singapore

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Marine News

As a top bunkering port, Singapore will, from 1 January 2017, implement the mandatory use of the Mass Flow Metering system which involve devices installed on all bunker vessels licensed by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to deliver Marine Fuel Oil to vessels bunkering within the Singapore port waters. The automated MFM system is meant to dispense with conventional sounding of the MFO in bunker tanks as the quantity of oil transferred from the bunker vessel to the receiving vessel will be automatically measured by the MFM device as the oil passes through the device.

