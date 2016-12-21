MANSA opposes MbPT's Revision of Ship Agents' Bank Guarantee

Mumbai and Nhava Sheva Ship Agents Association has requested the Mumbai Port Trust to re-consider the proposed bank guarantee amount levied on vessels calling at the port. In a letter addressed to the Mumbai Port Trust, MANSA said, "The time given for introducing this change may be extended till January 2017 end in view of the prevailing state of the banking to cope with work of demonetization and after effect.

