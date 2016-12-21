Lamprell Delivers Jackup Rig to NDC
Lamprell announced the completion of construction on the jackup drilling rig, "Al Gharbia", and its delivery to Abu Dhabi's National Drilling Company . Completion and delivery of the jackup rig, on time and on budget, was marked at an inauguration ceremony held at Lamprell's Hamriyah facility in the UAE on 22 December.
