Lamprell Delivers Jackup Rig to NDC

Lamprell Delivers Jackup Rig to NDC

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Marine News

Lamprell announced the completion of construction on the jackup drilling rig, "Al Gharbia", and its delivery to Abu Dhabi's National Drilling Company . Completion and delivery of the jackup rig, on time and on budget, was marked at an inauguration ceremony held at Lamprell's Hamriyah facility in the UAE on 22 December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Block Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marks .BeachComber Hair Design Dec 10 Mark A Koch 1
Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme... Oct '16 HoneyBuzz401 1
Block Island Bulletin Board Sep '16 keltic2kids 1
News Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07) Sep '16 Jayd3119 2
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06) Aug '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
block island restaurant suggestion (May '16) May '16 smschloss 1
See all Block Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Block Island Forum Now

Block Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Block Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Block Island, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,046

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC