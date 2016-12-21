Just One Bid So Far for STX France

A spokesman for the Seoul court overseeing STX Offshore's receivership had said earlier in November that four parties had expressed interest in buying one or both of South Korea's STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd and a controlling stake in STX France SA. Just days after Deepwater Wind said its Block Island Wind Farm has begun delivering electricity into the New England region's grid, Statoil reports that it has been... Bibby Offshore, the leading subsea services provider to the oil and gas industry, has this year been awarded two contracts... A Coast Guard aircrew found the body of a 61-year-old fisherman Monday, after he was reported missing off Mustang Island earlier in the morning.

