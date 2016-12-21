Incheon Port Cargo Volume Crosses 2.5...

Incheon Port Cargo Volume Crosses 2.5mln TEUs

Participants are vowing to reach 3,000,000 TEUs early at Incheon Port while shouting a catchphrase in a ceremony commemorating 2.5 million TEU annual container traffic volumes at Incheon Port on Dec. 16. Photo: Incheon Port Authority Incheon Port's annual container volume surpassed 2.5 million TEUs as of December 16, the largest-ever volume in the history of Incheon Port, in 11 years since hitting 1 million TEUs in 2005 and in three years since reaching two million TEUs in 2013.

