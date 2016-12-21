Implementation of Emission Control Areas in China
The Standard Club reported on the regulations issued by the Ministry of Transport of China which designated three emission control areas in its territorial waters. As mentioned therein, the implementation of low sulphur fuel is divided into stages in order to gradually tighten the regulations by putting a 0.5% sulphur content cap on bunkers used within the zones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Add your comments below
Block Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marks .BeachComber Hair Design
|Dec 10
|Mark A Koch
|1
|Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme...
|Oct '16
|HoneyBuzz401
|1
|Block Island Bulletin Board
|Sep '16
|keltic2kids
|1
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06)
|Aug '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|block island restaurant suggestion (May '16)
|May '16
|smschloss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Block Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC