Hutchison Ports to Develop Chornomorsk Port in Ukraine

Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure, Voldymyr Omelyan and Clemence Cheng, MD Hutchison Ports Europe, sign an MOU for the development of Chornomorsk Port Photo Hutchison Ports Hutchison Ports has signed an MOU with the Government of Ukraine for the development of Chornomorsk Port on the Black Sea. The MOU was signed by Clemence Cheng, Managing Director Hutchison Ports Europe, and Volodymyr Omelyan, the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure during a visit by the Minister to the Port of Felixstowe.

