Hoover Ferguson acquires Uniteam business

Hoover Ferguson Group , the global leader in container, workspace and packaging solutions for the energy and petrochemical industries and general industrial enterprises, has acquired the rights and obligations of Uniteam Holding AS's offshore container rental business. The transaction, which includes a specified fleet of standard and customized offshore containers in Norway and Malaysia, increases Hoover Ferguson's established portfolio within the Norwegian oil and gas market and strengthens the Group's footprint in Asia.

