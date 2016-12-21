First US Offshore Wind Farm Powers Up

The Block Island Wind Farm has begun commercial operations, becoming the first wind farm to deliver energy to the American power grid Power developer Deepwater Wind said its Block Island Wind Farm has begun delivering electricity into the New England region's grid, becoming the United States' first commercially active offshore wind farm. The energy produced from the Block Island Wind Farm is linked to the New England grid via Block Island and mainland Rhode Island by National Grid's new sea2shore submarine transmission cable system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.