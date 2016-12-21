DNV GL Launches North American Oem Committee
DNV GL's Center of Excellence for Drilling & Well Control Equipment recently hosted the inaugural gathering of the North American Offshore Equipment Manufacturers' Committee . The NAOEMC is comprised of a group of industry experts and leaders that establish expectations and align the industry for future growth and development in offshore equipment manufacturing.
