DMA Powerboat license: Yes or No?
The Danish Maritime Authority has added a new function, making it possible for you to insert your boat's length and output and then see whether a powerboat license is required for your boat. Photo Danish Maritime Authority Now it has become easier to find out whether a powerboat license is required for your boat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Add your comments below
Block Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marks .BeachComber Hair Design
|Dec 10
|Mark A Koch
|1
|Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme...
|Oct '16
|HoneyBuzz401
|1
|Block Island Bulletin Board
|Sep '16
|keltic2kids
|1
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06)
|Aug '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|block island restaurant suggestion (May '16)
|May '16
|smschloss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Block Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC