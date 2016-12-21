Diana Shipping Grants Lower Price for Bulker Duo

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces a Reduction of the Contract Price to the Shipbuilding Contracts of Two Newbuildings; Time Charter Contracts for m/v Newport News with SwissMarine and for m/v Leto and m/v Naias with Glencore Diana Shipping Inc., today announced that, through two separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, it has signed two addenda with China Shipbuilding Trading Company, Limited and Jiangnan Shipyard Co., Ltd., collectively called the "Seller", among other things, to reduce the contract price and to change the delivery date of the two Newcastlemax dry bulk carriers, Hull No. H2548 and Hull No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.