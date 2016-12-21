COSCO, HPH Terminal Deal in Hong Kong

COSCO, HPH Terminal Deal in Hong Kong

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Marine News

Zhang Dayu, Deputy Managing Director of COSCO SHIPPING Ports, and Gerry Yim, Chief Executive Officer of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust signed the Agreement, as witnessed by Huang Xiaowen, Executive Vice President of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, Zhang Wei, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of COSCO SHIPPING Ports and Eric Ip, Group Managing Director of Hutchison Port Holdings Limited. Photo: COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited Hongkong International Terminals Limited , COSCO-HIT Terminals Limited , and Asia Container Terminals Limited have entered into a formal collaboration for the co-management and operation of 16 berths across Terminals 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9 at Kwai Tsing, New Territories, Hong Kong.

