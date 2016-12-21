Change is in the wind for Block island
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Congratulations to Block Islanders. Their much-debated leap of faith in wind-powered electricity, an experiment American consumers and the power industry have been watching, is up and spinning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Block Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marks .BeachComber Hair Design
|Dec 10
|Mark A Koch
|1
|Block Island Honey (and Honey Mustard) at Farme...
|Oct '16
|HoneyBuzz401
|1
|Block Island Bulletin Board
|Sep '16
|keltic2kids
|1
|Court affirms sex-offender's prison sentence (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|Jayd3119
|2
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Illegal dumping on West Beach (Jul '06)
|Aug '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|block island restaurant suggestion (May '16)
|May '16
|smschloss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Block Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC