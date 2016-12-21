America's first offshore wind farm be...

America's first offshore wind farm begins commercial operations

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Composites Technology

The Block Island Wind Farm, is now operational, marking the first offshore wind farm to deliver energy to the American power grid. Deepwater Wind announced that the Block Island Wind Farm has completed its commissioning and testing phases and begun commercial operations, delivering electricity into the New England region's grid on a regular basis.

Block Island, RI

