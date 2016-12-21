$124 mi Reef Authority Funding Boost for Townsville
Australia's lead management agency for the Great Barrier Reef will receive a $124 million funding boost over the next 10 years from the Turnbull Government. The funding commitment for the Townsville-based Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority is great news for the North Queensland region and Townsville, and follows the signing of Australia's first City Deal for Townsville earlier this month.
