Public Notices

Published in the Blackwell Journal-Tribune June 28 & July 5, 2017 PUBLIC NOTICE OF FILING AN APPLICATION FOR A RENEWAL DISCHARGE PERMIT This notice that The City of Blackwell, 221 W. Blackwell ,Blackwell Oklahoma has filed an application on May 04, 2017 for a Renewal discharge permit for municipal/domestic wastewater from a facility located at 1630 S. F. The discharge point is/are located at approximately E1/2, E1/2, SW I , and W1/2, W1/2, SE n, Section 26,Township 27N, Range 1 WIM, Kay County, Oklahoma Chikaskia River. The permit if issued, would establish effluent limitations of the discharge.

