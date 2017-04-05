Family of Edmond woman killed "numb"; Police & 911 tapes shed more light as motive sought
Relatives of an Edmond woman say they are "numb" after receiving word of her death. Her stepson has since been arrested for her murder as police still search for a motive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blackwell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant Recommendation
|Mar 31
|Travelsmith
|1
|looking for her (Oct '13)
|Mar 22
|Not Her
|4
|gay or bi men (Nov '12)
|Mar 19
|davids
|9
|William V. Cox, known to cadets as Colonel Cox.... (Mar '07)
|Nov '16
|RANDY NEWMAN
|20
|man with a star tattoo on his neck (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kim
|1
|Magician to perform at the public library - (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|cockmaster
|1
|Silver Spotlight: Lessons in leadership from Po... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|dick denton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Blackwell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC