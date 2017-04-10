Joseph Ervin Amos

Joseph Ervin Amos

Monday Mar 20

Visitation was held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on March 19, 2017 from 2 to 5 p.m. with a private family memorial service to be held later. Joe was born in Blackwell, Oklahoma to Jack and Mildred Amos on Aug. 18, 1937.

