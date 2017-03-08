Fatal Blackwell House Fire Under Investigation
According to Blackwell Police Chief Dewayne Wood, crews were called to the fire at 430 W. Padon Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames.
