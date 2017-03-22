A Look At Some Of Today's Elections
Central Oklahoma will be voting today on bond propositions worth several million dollars. Noble, Cushing, Pauls Valley, Blackwell, Strother, Oak Grove, and Deer Creek-Lamont all have propositions up for vote today on school issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blackwell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for her (Oct '13)
|17 hr
|Not Her
|4
|gay or bi men (Nov '12)
|Mar 19
|davids
|9
|William V. Cox, known to cadets as Colonel Cox.... (Mar '07)
|Nov '16
|RANDY NEWMAN
|20
|man with a star tattoo on his neck (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kim
|1
|Magician to perform at the public library - (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|cockmaster
|1
|Silver Spotlight: Lessons in leadership from Po... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|dick denton
|1
|Ford Truck (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Kingfish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Blackwell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC