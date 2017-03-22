A Look At Some Of Today's Elections

Tuesday Mar 7

Central Oklahoma will be voting today on bond propositions worth several million dollars. Noble, Cushing, Pauls Valley, Blackwell, Strother, Oak Grove, and Deer Creek-Lamont all have propositions up for vote today on school issues.

