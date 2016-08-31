State officials issue Labor Day traff...

State officials issue Labor Day traffic advisory for Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
Aug 31, 2016 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction from two miles west of Tiger Mt. Rd. to one mile west of Pierce Rd. , between Henryetta and Checotah in McIntosh County for pavement rehabilitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blackwell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
William V. Cox, known to cadets as Colonel Cox.... (Mar '07) Nov '16 RANDY NEWMAN 20
man with a star tattoo on his neck (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kim 1
News Magician to perform at the public library - (Jun '16) Jun '16 cockmaster 1
News Silver Spotlight: Lessons in leadership from Po... (Jun '16) Jun '16 dick denton 1
Ford Truck (Jun '16) Jun '16 Kingfish 1
11 year old . Summer programs. (Jun '16) Jun '16 Aaron 1
kay county judge (May '11) Apr '16 Dick smegma 33
See all Blackwell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blackwell Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Kay County was issued at February 10 at 10:35AM CST

Blackwell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blackwell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Blackwell, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,731,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC