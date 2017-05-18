Northam, Perriello clash over pipelin...

Northam, Perriello clash over pipelines, taxes at Roanoke debate

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former congressman Tom Perriello who are seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in the June 13 primary election, debate at Virginia Western Community College in Whitman Auditorium on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need a lady in my life. Will pay 300 per hour. 3 hr Vagasil 7
Budd Group Thu Andy 1
News Dog owner sues PetSmart after grooming incident (Aug '08) May 17 Fres 84
Betty Franco (Aug '13) May 14 Ex-friend 60
Erica sirry May 12 Real talk 1
Best place to eat May 10 Earl 3
alley / saul desentadants May 4 rickey_mabe 715 1
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC