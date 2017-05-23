Caleb Vass graduates -

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Mt. Airy News

Allan and Marsha Vass are pleased to announce the graduation of Caleb Vass from Lincoln Memorial University - Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine.

