Blacksburg takes out 1 cent tax hike ...

Blacksburg takes out 1 cent tax hike originally intended for old high school

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Town taxpayers will see no changes in the real estate tax rate later this year, but will pay more for utilities and trash pickup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need a lady in my life. Will pay 300 per hour. 2 hr Sad 10
Budd Group May 18 Andy 1
News Dog owner sues PetSmart after grooming incident (Aug '08) May 17 Fres 84
Betty Franco (Aug '13) May 14 Ex-friend 60
Erica sirry May 12 Real talk 1
Best place to eat May 10 Earl 3
alley / saul desentadants May 4 rickey_mabe 715 1
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,162,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC