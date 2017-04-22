Women in science share a message: Don...

Women in science share a message: Don't give up

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

From across the fields of science they came, marching to show that women in science have a lot to say. Biologists and ecologists, medical researchers and EMTs, doctors and nurses, biomedical engineers and neuroscientists came with stories of why they fell in love with science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bobby thornton aka biggz (Feb '13) 22 hr missbehavin 11
Arsenal cheaters Fri Friends 4
Best place to eat Apr 20 Hahae 2
Tyler michael jones Apr 19 Wondering 1
Masturbate while driving, anyone girl or guy?? (Jul '15) Apr 19 Hahae 31
University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12) Apr 1 Unhappy camper 17
News Over 100 leaflets with hand-drawn swastikas lef... Mar '17 Agnetta Folkskog 2
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Montgomery County was issued at April 23 at 12:12AM EDT

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,416 • Total comments across all topics: 280,490,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC