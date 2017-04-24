Welcome Samuel Ellis Shelor

Welcome Samuel Ellis Shelor

Tuesday Apr 25

Sammy Shelor, fearless leader of Lonesome River Band , and his wife Jordyn are celebrating the arrival of their first child, Samuel Ellis Shelor. He was born on April 9 at 4:57 a.m. at the Montgomery Regional Hospital in Blacksburg, VA after something of a battle in the delivery room.

