Welcome Samuel Ellis Shelor
Sammy Shelor, fearless leader of Lonesome River Band , and his wife Jordyn are celebrating the arrival of their first child, Samuel Ellis Shelor. He was born on April 9 at 4:57 a.m. at the Montgomery Regional Hospital in Blacksburg, VA after something of a battle in the delivery room.
