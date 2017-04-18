Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Head...

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Heading to the Islands

The 2017/2018 women's basketball season might seem like a long time away, but this might prompt some serious interest. Virginia Tech has been tapped as a competitor in the Paradise Jam to start the season.

