State Reviewing Bus Route Plan

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation is reviewing proposals for the route, which could include stops in Roanoke, Staunton, Harrisonburg, Front Royal and Dulles International Airport. Nick Britton, a statewide manager of transit planning for DRPT, briefly discussed the plan at Thursday's meeting of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization's technical advisory committee.

