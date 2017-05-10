Plans taking shape for OBMS site
The developer of the former town middle school property is planning a project that would bring a hotel, two other buildings for mixed office and retail use, a parking garage and multifamily residences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need a lady in my life. Will pay 300 per hour.
|18 hr
|Kohn
|3
|Erica sirry
|Fri
|Real talk
|1
|Best place to eat
|May 10
|Earl
|3
|alley / saul desentadants
|May 4
|rickey_mabe 715
|1
|Threat at CHS
|May 3
|Nina
|1
|Kenny hamlin prices fork hardees
|May 1
|alilangel
|1
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|Apr 25
|Anon1
|6
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC