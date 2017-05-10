Plans taking shape for OBMS site

Plans taking shape for OBMS site

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

The developer of the former town middle school property is planning a project that would bring a hotel, two other buildings for mixed office and retail use, a parking garage and multifamily residences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need a lady in my life. Will pay 300 per hour. 18 hr Kohn 3
Erica sirry Fri Real talk 1
Best place to eat May 10 Earl 3
alley / saul desentadants May 4 rickey_mabe 715 1
Threat at CHS May 3 Nina 1
Kenny hamlin prices fork hardees May 1 alilangel 1
Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15) Apr 25 Anon1 6
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,001,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC