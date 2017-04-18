People come to pay respects to victims of Virginia Tech shooting
Blacksburg, Virginia has flooded with people coming in from far and wide to pay respects to the victims of the 2007 shooting. This time of the year is always tough at Virginia Tech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blacksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best place to eat
|6 hr
|Hahae
|2
|Tyler michael jones
|Wed
|Wondering
|1
|Masturbate while driving, anyone girl or guy?? (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Hahae
|31
|Arsenal cheaters
|Apr 13
|Adam
|3
|University BP Towing and Service Station (Feb '12)
|Apr 1
|Unhappy camper
|17
|Over 100 leaflets with hand-drawn swastikas lef...
|Mar 20
|Agnetta Folkskog
|2
|Blacksburg seeking grant to start bike share pr...
|Mar '17
|eolsen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Blacksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC