Here is some background information about the shootings at Virginia Tech in April 2007, the second deadliest shooting rampage in US history. Twenty-three year old Seung-Hui Cho killed 32 people on the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University campus in Blacksburg, Virginia, before taking his own life.

