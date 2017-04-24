Montgomery County supervisors narrowl...

Montgomery County supervisors narrowly pass sale of old Blacksburg High School

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors brought an end to the old Blacksburg High School saga Monday night by approving the sale of the 36-acre site to the owners of the Shelor Motor Mile dealership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Blacksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15) Tue Anon1 6
bobby thornton aka biggz (Feb '13) Mon Ooooo 12
Kaylyn Apr 23 Hope so 5
Arsenal cheaters Apr 21 Friends 4
Best place to eat Apr 20 Hahae 2
Tyler michael jones Apr 19 Wondering 1
Masturbate while driving, anyone girl or guy?? (Jul '15) Apr 19 Hahae 31
See all Blacksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Blacksburg Forum Now

Blacksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Blacksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Blacksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC