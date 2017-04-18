'Just keep moving': One family's story of tragedy, resilience and rebirth after April 16

The wife of slain Virginia Tech professor G.V. Loganathan is escorted to the stage to accept a plaque of recognition for her husband during an undergraduate College of Engineering graduation ceremony at Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, May 12, 2007. G.V. Loganathan, 51, was a civil and environmental engineering professor.

